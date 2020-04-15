BOSTON (WHDH) - An argument over music turned into a physical confrontation between a Malden man armed with a knife and a Revere man with a pair of scissors at Maverick Station in Boston on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a radio call for two people fighting at Maverick Station around 4:45 p.m. learned that Joseph Carrigan, 44, of Revere, told Tristen Phillips, 31, of Malden, to turn his radio down due to the offensive language of the lyrics, according to transit police.

An argument ensued and both men allegedly began assaulting one another with dangerous weapons.

Carrigan and Phillips sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They were taken into custody and transported to the transit police headquarters to be booked.

