Police: Arlington man faces drunk driving charges after crash in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - An Arlington man is facing drunk driving charges after he allegedly crashed into a truck in Wellfleet Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a brown Toyota Camry driving erratically and a crash in the vicinity of Route 6 and Lawrence Road at 2:45 p.m. allegedly found the Camry had struck a truck towing a trailer, police said. One of the Camry’s three passengers was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested the man allegedly driving the Camry, Stephen Curtin, 55, on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.

