Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after repeatedly stabbing girlfriend in front of her son

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” Connecticut man who abandoned a young boy in Worcester after stabbing the boy’s mother more than 30 times, authorities said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Edgar Manuel Maldonado who repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend inside a car during the early morning hours in front of the victim’s 6-year-old son in the area of 77 Natick St. in Hartford, Conn., police said.

The woman reportedly managed to escape and banged on a door for help.

“This woman had to be literally fighting for her life based upon the amount of blood I saw in the light of day,” neighbor Kathy Cooper said.

Maldonado took off with her son in the car towards Worcester, police said.

He allegedly ditched the car and the boy on Providence Street in the city, where a passerby found the child and called the police.

The victim’s family says the boy is fine but that Maldonado put the child’s life in danger.

“You left a kid without a parent in a car at night,” reiterated a family member who asked to remain anonymous. “You stabbed a woman in front of her child.”

Maldonado’s whereabouts are unknown but police believe he may still be in the Worcester area. His last known address is 81 Nilan Street, Hartford, Conn.

“Turn yourself in,” the victim’s family member said. “You’re a coward as far as we see it.”

Maldonado, who police say is “armed and dangerous,” is wanted for charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping and risk of injury to a minor.

Anyone with information on Maldonado’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)