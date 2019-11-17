Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect who fled from NH officers found in Tyngsboro

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hudson, New Hampshire police asked residents near Sullivan Road and Route 111 to shelter in place after an armed and dangerous man fled from officers Sunday afternoon before being arrested in Tyngsboro later that night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a domestic violence restraining order violation on Greenfield Drive at 2 p.m. were told that Michael Pellerin, 45, had forced his way inside the house despite the restraining order, police said.

The victim said she called police after finding Pellerin in the house and her firearm missing. Pellerin’s restraining order prohibits him from possessing firearms.

When officers arrived, Pelelrin ran into the woods and then to another wooded area between Sullivan Road, Route 111 and Paget Road, police said. Officers ordered a shelter in place and searched the area but concluded Pellerin escaped, and considered him armed and dangerous.

Officials later found Pellerin in Tyngsboro and arrested him without incident on a fugitive from justice warrant.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)