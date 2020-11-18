Police: Armed, barricaded individual taken into custody at Holiday Inn in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed and barricaded individual was taken into custody at the Holiday Inn in Tewksbury Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the hotel on Highwood Drive around 8 p.m. for reports of a suicidal person armed with a gun who had barricaded themselves inside, according to police.

The hotel was evacuated as officers worked to secure the area.

The man was brought safely into custody with assistance from the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team.

He was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

No further information was made available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)