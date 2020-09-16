Police: Armed, barricaded individual taken into custody in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed and barricaded individual was taken into custody in Beverly Wednesday evening, according to police.

Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur took to Twitter Wednesday around 6 p.m. evening to warn people to avoid Lowevett Street due to “police activity.” It was later revealed that the activity was due to reports of the suspect.

The Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council was called in for assistance.

The individual was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

We had an armed barricaded subject. With the assistance of @NEMLEC the subject is in custody without any injury and is being taken to the hospital for evaluation — Chief John LeLacheur (@ChiefLeLacheur) September 16, 2020

No injuries were reported and no further details made available.

