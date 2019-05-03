Police: Armed career criminal carrying handgun with laser sight arrested in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed career criminal carrying a handgun with a laser sight was arrested Friday in Fall River.

Police pulled over a gray Nissan Altima for a traffic violation in the area of Dwelly and Tuttle streets about 12:30 p.m.

Christian Teixeira, 33, of Mattapan, was the passenger in a car operated by a 27-year-old Fall River man known to police as a gang member. Officers also knew that the driver’s brother had survived a stabbing on Wednesday, state police say.

Officers spoke to the occupants about the stabbing, and the driver claimed to have little knowledge about it.

Police say both occupants of the car appeared nervous, and a check revealed both were on probation for prior firearms charges.

On the passenger seat where Teixeira had been sitting, police observed a black leather pouch and say it contained a KAHR PM9 semi-automatic handgun with an attached laser and a defaced serial number. The weapon was loaded with one 9mm round in the chamber and six in the magazine.

Police also recovered a black speed loader and a white bag filled with 19 more 9mm rounds, two pairs of black rubber gloves, and a black ski mask.

Teixeira, who police say was on probation from a prior arrest for unlawful carrying a firearm and possession of ammunition, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm (fourth offense), committing a firearm violation with a record of three prior violent or drug crimes, possession of a firearm/ammunition without an FID card (subsequent offense), and being an armed career criminal.

The driver was not charged.

An investigation is ongoing.

