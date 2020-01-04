Police: Armed career criminal facing drug trafficking charges after arrest in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man arrested Friday will be arraigned in court Monday after police say they recovered a stolen gun and drug packaging materials from his home.

Officers on duty in the South End spotted Robert White, 40, on Albany Street about 8:30 a.m., police said, and executed two search warrants to conduct a body search and a search of his home.

Police described White as a level 3 “armed career criminal.”

He was placed under arrest after police found three mobile phones, 19 plastic bags of fentanyl, 14 bags of crack cocaine, $500 in cash and a bag of marijuana on him Friday, according to police.

A semiautomatic firearm stolen during a burglary in Miami and drug packaging materials were seized from his home on Norton Street in Dorchester, police said.

White is facing drug possession and trafficking charges as well as intent to distribute charges, according to police.

He is also being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property, police said.

He will be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

