Police: Armed carjacking suspect nabbed after crashing into pole in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A gun-wielding man who officials say stole a car Tuesday afternoon was arrested after crashing into a pole and leading troopers on a chase through the streets of Boston.

Troopers responding to Dorchester Avenue for a carjacking alert issued by Boston police around 12 p.m. attempted to stop the suspect carjacker who sped off, according to state police.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, struck a pole on Walk Hill Street, exited the vehicle and attempted to run from troopers, officials said.

Troopers eventually caught up with the man and arrested him without incident. Police say a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

The man was taken to Boston police headquarters for booking. There was no word on what charges will be filed.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

