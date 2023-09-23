KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Scituate man is in custody in connection with an armed carjacking after police say he led officers on a chase before crashing in Kingston.

Troopers responding to a report from Boston police that a black BMX X5 SUV was wanted in connection with an armed carjacking around 8:30 a.m. Saturday learned that a vehicle was being driven erratically on Route 3 southbound, according to state police.

When troopers tried to stop the vehicle in Duxbury near the North Street overpass, they say the driver refused and fled at a high rate of speed before crashing into a stone wall near the intersection of Main Street and Landing Road in Kingston.

Trevor Baylef, 34, was taken into custody and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to be evaluated for injuries he sustained in the crash.

A knife was found in the vehicle in plain sight, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

