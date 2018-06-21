LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men are facing a slew of charges following an armed home invasion in Lawrence early Thursday morning.

Lawrence police officers responding to a reported home invasion in progress at 182 Dawes St. were speaking with witnesses when they heard footsteps running down the rear staircase, according to police. That’s when three men opened a rear door and ran into an officer who was covering the back of the building.

Police say the officer ordered one of the men, later identified as 31-year-old Angel Figueras, of Lawrence, to drop a silver firearm that he was allegedly holding.

After dropping the weapon, Figueras, Jean Viloria, 28, of Lawrence, and Jesus Villa, 26, of Reading, Pennsylvania, were placed under arrest.

A second firearm was found after a search of the apartment, according to police.

The three men were each charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, home invasion, kidnapping, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and receiving stolen property.

Figueras faces an additional charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

