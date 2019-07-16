Police: Armed man barricaded himself inside Norwell home for over an hour

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed man who barricaded himself inside a Norwell home Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Washington Street around 2:30 p.m. identified a man who had barricaded himself in a room and told police he was armed.

The man was taken into custody after an hour and a half of negotiations.

He was been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, police say.

No additional information has been released.

