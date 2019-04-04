Police: Armed man barricaded himself inside Wareham home for several hours

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed man who barricaded himself inside a Wareham home Wednesday night was taken into custody following several hours of negotiations, police said.

Officers responding to a home on Tomahawk Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a man barricaded inside with multiple weapons evacuated a neighboring house as Southeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team members and Plymouth County sheriff deputies arrived on scene.

The suspect was taken into custody uninjured around 3 a.m.

He was transported to Tobey Hospital for an evaluation and then taken to the police station, where he is facing multiple charges that police say they cannot disclose.

Detectives searching the suspect’s home located a handgun and a BB gun, police said.

His name has not been released.

