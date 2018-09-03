Police: Armed man barricades himself in Tyngsborough home, threatens officers

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed man who barricaded himself inside a Tyngsborough home and threatened to harm police officers was arrested early Monday morning after an hourslong standoff, officials said.

A NEMLEC SWAT team responding to a home in the town for an alleged assault involving a relative about 1:30 a.m. were greeted by a man who barricaded himself inside, brandished a large knife and threatened officers, according to the Tyngsborough Police Department.

Negotiators were able to convince the suspect, whose name was not made public, to surrender without further incident after about two hours.

Citing the Domestic Violence Act of 2014, police said they were unable to release details regarding the suspect’s name, photo, address and possible charges.

Police Chief Richard Howe praised the professionalism of the Tyngsborough and SWAT officers working together toward a peaceful resolution.

“This is yet another example of the importance of having mutual aid available for municipal police departments in the form of highly-trained, specialized officers who can come in, as part of our command structure, and work to resolve sensitive situations,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)