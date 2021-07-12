EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed man was shot after barricading himself inside a home in Everett overnight, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of an armed man barricading himself in a home on Bucknam Street, according to state police.

The incident ended with shots fired and the suspect hit but it is not clear if the suspect shot himself or if he was shot by local police, state police said.

State police added that they had a crisis negotiator heading to the scene but that response was canceled once the suspect was shot.

The suspect was alive when a call came in for state police homicide detectives, state police said.

Their current condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)