Police: Armed man subdued with stun gun at scene of NH house fire

STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Officers responding to a house fire in Stratham, New Hampshire early Thursday morning were greeted by an uncooperative man armed with a knife and what appeared to be a machete, police said.

Officers with the Stratham and Greenland Police Departments answering to reports of a fire at Crestview Circle around 3 a.m. met a 51-year-old man armed with weapons in the front yard, according to Stratham Police Chief Anthony King.

They attempted to find out if anyone was inside the burning home but the man allegedly grew uncooperative and gave outlandish statements.

A stun gun was used to subdue the man, who was then transported to Exeter Hospital for treatment, King said.

A preliminary investigation showed that the alleged machete turned out to be trim from a motor vehicle, King added.

The 51-year-old man is facing a resisting detention charge. King says additional charges may be added.

Firefighters arriving at the scene gained access into the house and discovered that no people were inside.

Crews extinguished the flames but the cause remains under investigation.

There were no additional reported injuries.

