Police: Armed NH man who threatened group of people arrested after standoff

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A gun-wielding New Hampshire man who threatened a group of people in Porstmouth was arrested following a SWAT standoff on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 1001 Islington Street around 8:15 a.m. learned 46-year-old Nathan Strawbridge had threatened a group of people with a firearm from inside his apartment, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

A subsequent investigation led to probable cause that Strawbridge had committed the offense of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, prompting a SWAT response, police said.

Strawbridge later surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. A search of his apartment is said to have yielded a firearm.

He is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court.

