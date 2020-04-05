Police: Armed robber in Boston stopped after jumping in getaway ride-share

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man in connection with an alleged armed robbery on Saturday afternoon in Dorchester after pulling over his getaway ride-share, police said.

Officers responding to an armed robbery on Frontenac Street just before 6 p.m. found a woman and two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint, police said.

Officers located a suspect matching the description given to them who quickly entered a ride-share vehicle when he was spotted, according to police.

After stopping the vehicle on Morton Street, the suspect, identified as Reneil Miller, 20, of Dorchester, was taken into custody. Officers recovered the stolen property but could not locate a gun, according to police.

Miller was charged with armed robbery and violation of probation, police said. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)