An armed robbery suspect is now in the hospital after being shot by a store clerk in Worcester.

The suspect tried to rob the “No Name” convenience store Saturday night by threatening a customer with a knife, police said.

The clerk then shot the suspect, according to police, who then ran out of the store.

That suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He faces several charges.

