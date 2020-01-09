Police: Armed robbery suspect who held up NH pizza shop had knowledge of register

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Windham, New Hampshire, police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held up a pizza shop at gunpoint on Wednesday night and employees say appeared to have a working knowledge of the building’s layout and register.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Kendall Pond Pizza on Mammoth Road around 9:45 p.m. learned that a male suspect had just entered the restaurant through the front door, displayed a handgun, and ordered the employees to start handing over the money in the cash register, according to Windham police.

The suspect, described as being a white male possibly in his late teens or early 20s who was 5 feet, 5 inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds, had a medium build, and was wearing a gray hooded fleece with a dark-colored vertical stripe across the back, “Carhartt-style”work pants, and work boots, fled the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running behind the building toward Kendall Pond Road.

Police officers from several area departments searched the area but didn’t find the suspect, who was also reportedly wearing a light-colored scarf over the bottom of his face and a dark-colored winter hat.

The gun he showed was described as being a gun-metal gray Smith & Wesson revolver.

Employees said he appeared to have a knowledge of both the layout of the building and the cash register.

Anyone with information is urged to call Windham Police Department at (603) 434-5577 or police@windhampd.com.

