Police: Armed suspect shot several times after exchanging gunfire with Attleboro officers

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man accused of opening fire on two Attleboro police officers Monday morning is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds he sustained when the officers returned fire, authorities said.

The rookie officers were responding to a 6:45 a.m. report of a man with a gun inside a church when they encountered the suspect on foot on Newport Avenue, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.

The suspect, described only as a Coventry, Rhode Island man in his 40s, is accused of opening fire on the officers’ cruisers as they arrived on scene, sending bullets through their windshields and into the headrests.

“God forbid they were still sitting in their cruisers,” Heagney said, adding that the two officers jumped from their patrol cars and returned fire.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was struck several times and taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

His condition was not immediately available.

The two officers, who were uninjured in the exchange, were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Right now @AttleboroPolice updating us on officer involved shooting. Says thank god officers are ok. Suspect from RI was shot several times. #7news pic.twitter.com/HfCguhsL6p — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) August 27, 2018

“God forbid they were still sitting in their cruisers”….. Attleboro Chief says officers trainings and instincts kicked in. When suspect fired, officers jumped from patrol car. Shots went through windhshield and into headrests #7News pic.twitter.com/vqev1TedRO — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) August 27, 2018

Chief says they were two rookie police officers. One on the job for less than a year. Both taken to hospital as a precaution, but neither hit by bullets #7News pic.twitter.com/wlomVA8Yez — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) August 27, 2018

.@AttleboroPolice were responding to a call for a man with a gun inside a church. When they encountered the suspect on foot, in his 40s from Coventry, he didn’t obey, and fired into two cruisers #7news — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) August 27, 2018

