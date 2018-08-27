Police: Armed suspect shot several times after opening fire on rookie Attleboro officers

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man accused of opening fire on two Attleboro police officers Monday morning is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds he sustained when the officers returned fire, authorities said.

The rookie officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun inside a church on Newport Avenue about 6:45 a.m. when they encountered the suspect on foot, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.

The suspect, described only as a Coventry, Rhode Island, man in his 40s, allegedly opened fire on the officers’ cruisers as they arrived on scene, sending bullets through their windshields and into the headrests.

“God forbid they were still sitting in their cruisers,” Heagney said, adding that the two officers jumped from their patrol cars and returned fire.

“Out of shear bravery and heroism, the officers jumped out of their cruisers,” he said. “The rounds entered the windshields of both cruisers and struck the headrests.”

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was struck several times and taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

His condition was not immediately available.

The two officers, who were uninjured in the exchange, were also taken to the hospital as a precaution. They were treated for stress and released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

