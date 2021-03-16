Police arrest 17 in Springfield dirt bike sting

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested 17 people on numerous driving charges after they rode dirt bikes and off-road vehicles through Springfield earlier in the month, officials said.

Springfield police and state troopers made the arrests over the weekend of March 7 and used the state police Air Wing to track riders, officials said.

Officers arrested one person in Holyoke and 16 people in Springfield, including three juveniles, and seized 20 vehicles, officials said. The people arrested face charges including negligent and reckless driving, driving without a license and failing to stop for police.

