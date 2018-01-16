PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police arrested a 17-year-old following a shooting at the Providence Place Mall.

Cell phone video captured officers running up the escalators and shoppers running out Monday.

Police said two groups of teenagers got into a fight near a store before making their way to the parking garage. That’s where investigators said a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg.

“Everyone was scared. Out of nowhere the cops started yelling, “Everyone get out! Everyone leave now!’ And everyone started running because no one knew what it was,” said Tahlia Vazquez, a mall employee.

The teen who was shot is expected to be okay.

