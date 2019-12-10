Police arrest 18-year-old accused of opening fire during dispute over vehicle in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Quincy man is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say he opened fire on another man in Chelmsford on Monday during a dispute over a car he borrowed without permission, officials said.

Officers investigating a reported shooting on Sinai Circle arrested Zachary A. Stewart on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and illegally possessing a firearm without an FID card, according to Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney.

A preliminary investigation suggests Spinney opened fire on a man he knew after the man became upset that he used his car without his permission.

There were no reported injuries.

In a statement, Spinney said, “This incident is a good example of multi-agency coordination and cooperation. By working together with our neighbors in Lowell and partners in Quincy, police were able to take an illegal firearm off the streets and locate a dangerous suspect.”

Stewart is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)