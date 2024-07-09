REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested one man and emergency crews brought a second suspect to an area hospital Tuesday after a car crashed into a utility pole following a chase in Revere.

Police said the incident started when officers tried to pull over a stolen Honda Accord. The people inside the car sped away and later crashed into a utility pole on Dana Street after police discontinued their pursuit.

Police said the driver tried to run from the scene.

Cell phone video captured the aftermath of the crash, showing debris scattered near the intersection of Dana Street and North Shore Road.

Later speaking with reporters, police identified the driver as 29-year-old Willie Jenkins of Chelsea. Jenkins is facing motor vehicle and drug charges. His passenger, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, is facing similar charges.

The car that crashed was still stopped on Dana Street as of around 12:45 p.m., with its airbags deployed. The area was sealed off with police tape and detectives could be seen examining the car.

The car had been towed away by 4 p.m., leaving only a damaged utility pole.

“Madness, pure madness,” said one person in the area when asked about what she saw. “And it’s sad.”

“Thank goodness they got that guy and also the guy that ran down the street,” the same person said.

Jenkins is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. His passenger will appear in court at a later date.

The entire incident remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)