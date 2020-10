BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested two people after dual protests faced off in Copley Square Sunday, officials said.

Supporters of President Donald Trump said they were rallying against “Democratic violence,” while counterprotesters said they were opposing fascism.

Police said they arrested two people after anti-Trump demonstrators moved barricades.

