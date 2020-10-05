NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with an assault at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire last month during which someone was injured by a machete, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault on Sept. 23 around 10:45 p.m. met with the victim, who suffered minor injuries after being assaulted with a machete, according to Nashua police.

After an investigation, the suspect was identified as 33-year-old Armando Montas-Guzman, of Lawrence, Mass., and he was arrested on a warrant Friday charging him with two counts of first-degree assault, resisting arrest or detention, and unsworn falsification after providing officers with false identifying information.

The investigation also revealed that Belma Omanovic, 24, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, provided them with false information during questioning and tried to get rid of evidence related to the assault.

Omanovic, who was with Montas-Guzman at the time of his arrest, was arrested on an unrelated warrant and additionally charged with falsifying physical evidence and two counts of disobeying an officer.

Montez-Guzman is expected to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court – South.

