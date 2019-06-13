Police arrest 2 in connection with Roxbury shots fired incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston residents were arrested on drug and weapons charges in Roxbury early Thursday morning after police say someone fired shots toward the expressway behind the South Bay House of Correction.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue about 4 a.m. learned that a black woman had just fired gunshots toward the highway, according to Boston police.

When they located the suspect, later identified as Lakeesha Braggs, 25, of Roxbury, with a group of people in the area, she allegedly ran away and was caught after a brief foot chase.

A man who fled the area on a bicycle, later identified as Tiernan Walsh, 18, of Mattapan, was also arrested after he was allegedly found to be in possession of 10 small plastic bags containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine, and a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 SPL handgun.

Braggs and Walsh are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs.

Braggs is also facing a charge of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)