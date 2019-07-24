Police arrest 2 men accused of armed robbery at Family Dollar in Somerset

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men are facing criminal charges in connection with the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store in Somerset on Tuesday, officials said.

Noberto Rocha, 32, and Richard Correia, 45, have been arrested in connection with a mid-day robbery at the Family Dollar on Grandy Army Highway, according to Somerset Police Chief George McNeil.

Officers responding to the reported theft spoke with a worker who said two men had just fled the store with multiple items — and that one lifted up his shirt to show the butt of a gun when she tried to stop them.

Rocha is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court on charges of armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Correia has already been arraigned on charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

