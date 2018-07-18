Police arrest 2 men accused of beating, robbing woman in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two robbery suspects accused of beating a 60-year-old woman and stealing her purse were arrested in Norwood Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the commuter rail stop at Windsor Gardens about 5:40 p.m. met the victim, who said she had been robbed by two males, according to a post on the Norwood Police Department’s Facebook page.

The victim told police she had taken shelter from the heavy rain and the two men standing next to her demanded her purse, punched her in the face several times, pushed her against a wall, and threatened to kill her. She managed to take a photo of the men as they left.

After searching the area for about 30 minutes, police spotted two men who fit the description. They brought the victim to the scene to positively identify the men, who also were in possession of the victim’s license.

Naeem Miles, 21, of Boston, and Adilson Fernandes, 20, of Dorchester, were arrested and charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery on a person 60 or older, and conspiracy. Miles also was charged with possession of Class B and Class D drugs with intent to distribute after officers found cocaine and marijuana on him.

The victim suffered facial injuries as a result of the attack.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)