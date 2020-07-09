NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Two 18-year-old men have been arrested in connection with a violent assault in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Isaac Colon was taken into custody on Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m. and Marcus Ndlovu was arrested on Wednesday just after noon, according to Nashua police.

The two Nashua men each face one count of second-degree assault; serious bodily injury. Colon also reportedly had two outstanding bench warrants issued for his arrest.

Colon and Ndlovu assaulted another man at a local business on May 29 around 8:15 p.m., police said. The victim sustained serious injuries.

Both men allegedly turned themselves over to police after authorities put a call out for their arrest.

Colon is expected to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Aug. 13, while Ndlovu is also due in court at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

