RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities arrested a second man on Friday in connection with an armed robbery in Randolph, officials said.

Eliezer Beato, 20, of Malden, was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of armed robbery, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest. Shaun Culbreath-Isles, 18, also of Malden, was arrested on charges of armed robbery, possessing a firearm without an FID card, possession of a burglarious tool, and eight counts of receiving stolen property, according to Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.

Officers responding to a home on Johnson Drive on Monday were told two suspects allegedly robbed a person in a vehicle while armed with a black revolver. No injuries were reported during the incident.

