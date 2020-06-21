Police arrest 3 following alleged fight, person with a gun in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three men were placed under arrest after a reported fight and a person with a gun on Saturday night in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to the fight and gun reported on Butler Street around 7:15 p.m. found three suspects matching a description given by police radio on Richview Street, officials said.

All three fled the scene on foot and attempted to jump the fence in a nearby backyard, police said.

Officers caught up with the suspects after a brief pursuit and arrested Darrin Brack, 20, of South Boston, Dominic Farrell, 19, of Dorchester and Jonathan Albert, 19, of Quincy.

Officers recovered three loaded firearms, an undisclosed amount of cash and a digital scale covered in a white powdery substance, police said.

Farrell is accused of pulling a firearm from his backpack and is being charged with possession with intent to distribute class B drug, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, buying/receiving/concealing stolen goods and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, police said.

Brack is being charged with possession of a class B drug, disturbing the peace and trespassing and Albert is facing similar charges.

