Police arrest 3 in connection with fatal Hudson, NH overdose

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly overdose in Hudson, New Hampshire last summer, officials announced on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported narcotics-related overdose in July of 202 found David Dunn Jr., 28, of Hudson, dead, according to the Hudson Police Department.

After a lengthy investigation, police arrested Nathan Dignan, 28, of Hudson, on two counts of criminal solicitation; John Mills, 29, of Hampton, on charges of selling a controlled drug resulting in death and falsifying physical evidence; and Jordan Lamprey, 23, of North Hampton, on a charge of selling a controlled drug resulting in death.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to call the Hudson Police Department’s Narcotics Investigations Unit at 603-886-6011.

