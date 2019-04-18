Police arrest 3 in connection with shots fired incident in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested three men Thursday in connection with a shots fired incident last Saturday in Roxbury.

Officers on patrol in the area of 30 St. James St. about 7:33 p.m. Saturday observed a motor vehicle wanted in connection to an earlier call in which the operator of the vehicle is believed to have brandished a firearm during a heated confrontation with another individual in the area of 464 Tremont St. in the South End, according to Boston police.

While questioning an individual about the earlier incident, he became argumentative, and as more people began to join the confrontation with police, officers heard gunshots in the immediate area.

Police soon located five spent rounds in the rear of 22 Akron St., gunshot damage to a second-floor window in the rear of 24 St. James St., and a discarded firearm, described as a Bersa .40 caliber pistol, between two vehicles in the area of Akron and Regent streets.

An investigation over the next few days revealed a list of individuals wanted in connection to the shots fired incident.

Thursday, police arrested Kevin Graham, 18, of Boston, Shaquille Watford, 25, of Brockton, and James Morale, 22, of Boston, and charged all three with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon to wit firearm.

An investigation is ongoing.

