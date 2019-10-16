Police arrest 3 members of alleged fentanyl delivery service called ‘Head Shot Mafia’

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Brockton men are facing drug distribution charges after they were recently caught delivering fentanyl for a crew that calls itself the “Head Shot Mafia,” officials said.

Placido Armando Pereira, 33, Natalio Miranda, 28, and Djoy Defrancesco, 23, were arrested Wednesday morning and charged in U.S. District Court with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A fourth suspect, 24-year-old Jason Miranda, of Taunton, remains at large, officials said.

State police, Homeland Security agents and local police busted the violent Brockton-area drug crew following a monthlong investigation.

Officials say the crew ran a fentanyl delivery service that encompassed all of Brockton, as well as neighboring cities.

The investigation revealed customers placed orders for fentanyl by contacting a cellphone that was allegedly maintained and shared by the crew.

In September, officials say police succeeded in introducing an undercover law enforcement officer, who made six purchases of fentanyl from members of the crew.

All of the defendants are said to have lengthy criminal records, including Pereira, who was arrested on drug trafficking charges at Logan Airport in 2010.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl is punishable by a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.

