Police arrest 3 on drug, weapons charges after traffic stop in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested on drug and weapons charges Monday after a traffic stop in Bernardston uncovered crack cocaine, heroin, and a loaded handgun, police said.

Police patrolling Route 91 about 2:00 a.m. pulled over a white Volkswagen Jetta with a loud exhaust and a license plate that was covered in road salt and debris and as they approached the vehicle noticed it was occupied by two men and a woman, according to state police.

An investigation on scene revealed a small amount of cocaine in the possession of the rear passenger, identified as Joseph McLeod, 21, Chicopee, as well as a small amount of crack in the possession of the front passenger, identified as Erica Gilbert, 27 of Barre, Vt., police say.

A search of the vehicle yielded a large amount of crack cocaine and heroin packaged in a manner consistent with the illegal sale of narcotics, according to police.

Police say they later found a loaded Glock 9mm with a powder blue colored frame, making it appear as a toy.

The operator, Calvin Medina, 26, of Springfield, was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a Class A drug with the intent to distribute, motor vehicle equipment violation, license plate violation, driver’s license not in possession, and vehicle registration not in possession.

McLeod was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a Class A drug with the intent to distribute, furnishing a false name to police, possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Class B drug, illegal possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, improper storage of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon, unlicensed possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm, and receiving stolen property less than $1,200.

Gilbert was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a Class A drug with the intent to distribute, possession of a Class A drug, and possession of a Class B drug.

All three were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Greenfield District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)