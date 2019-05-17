Police arrest 3 on weapons charges after traffic stop in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were arrested on weapons charges Friday after a traffic stop in Dorchester uncovered two shotguns, police said.

Police patrolling the intersection of Warren Street and Crawford Street around 1:15 a.m. pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation and as they approached the vehicle noticed it was occupied by two men and a woman, according to Boston police.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Brandon Jenson, did not have a valid driver’s license.

Jenson was asked to step out of the car, that is when officers noticed he was holding a Smith and Wesson Model 916A shotgun next to his right leg, pointed down towards the gas pedal, police said.

Officers then removed Jenson and his two passengers, 24-year-old Bennett Williams-Rollins and 22-year-old Giselle DeJesus.

They were then able to recover a Harrison and Richardson Standard M48 shotgun from the rear seat passenger area as well as several shotgun shells from the trunk of the vehicle, according to police.

All three parties were placed in custody without incident after police confirmed that none of them were licensed to carry a firearm.

They are facing several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm.

They are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

