BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people have now been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at a Fourth of July party in Mattapan that sent five people to local hospitals early Wednesday morning, police said.

Boston police said officers first responded around 2 a.m. following a report of multiple people shot in the area of Edgewater Drive and River Street.

Police said three people were later taken to hospitals by ambulance while two others took themselves to hospitals. Each of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Boston police in a statement Wednesday afternoon said they recovered two guns from the scene.

7NEWS cameras were also rolling as detectives said they found a third gun in a box on the ground.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu later discussed the incident, saying she is glad officers were able to get some guns off the street.

“It’s summer,” she said. “We want everyone to have fun, come together, enjoy each other’s company, but it has to be safe for everyone in the community.”

“Our police officers are continuing to follow the leads in that investigation and I expect that we will see accountability for those individuals involved,” she continued.

Police identified those arrested in this case as Hakeem Ramey, 29, of Brockton, Nashaly Seguinot, 25, of Boston, and Samuel Roman, 24, of Boston. Each was facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm as of Wednesday afternoon.

Several evidence markers were seen littered through a mass of fireworks left on the ground near the site of the shooting hours earlier Wednesday morning.

Speaking with 7NEWS, people who live nearby said the whole community annually gets together on the Fourth of July to celebrate with fireworks.

“We do this every year and it’s always great,” said Luz Cosme. “Everybody has fun. There’s no really big issues.”

As the police investigation continued, others in the area shared their reactions.

“On the Fourth of July? Come on man, when everybody is trying to enjoy themselves,” said Winfield Russell. “It’s so sad.”

