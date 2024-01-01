DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested three men in Dedham Monday after a routine traffic stop escalated in Boston, resulting in a close call for two state police troopers, officials said.

Police said the troopers initiated the traffic stop and were trying to speak to the driver when he sped off. Though the troopers were struck, both escaped serious injury.

State troopers quickly got three men in handcuffs in connection with the initial incident in Boston, swarming the area around a Holiday Inn in Dedham as they did so.

At the Holiday Inn, which was already busy with parents bringing their children to a New Year’s Day sports card show, witnesses described the scene.

“All of a sudden, state patrol, state police came running in asking, yelling ‘Which way did they go? Which way did they go?” said George Pfromm. “All of a sudden, there were police everywhere.”

Pfromm, who brought his family to the card show at the hotel, said police appeared to have apprehended the suspects on the second floor.

“You could see through the windows,” he said.

While police made their arrests, one hotel guest said the commotion woke her up as she was trying to sleep.

“I just heard a bunch of yelling and stomping around,” said Alyssa McQuillan. “That’s what I heard.”

A K9 unit arrived, at one point, to search the SUV allegedly involved in this incident, as well as the grounds behind the Holiday Inn.

Police also examined articles of clothing and a plastic bag which contained cash and other items. Authorities then towed the SUV away from the scene.

It was unclear as of Monday afternoon why troopers first pulled the SUV over in Boston.

There was also no further information available about the arrests in Dedham or charges against the three suspects in this case.

