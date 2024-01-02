ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three suspects were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a police pursuit came to a crashing end in Rowley, officials said.

State police in a post on X said the chase started when a trooper spotted a series of motor vehicle violations on I-95. The trooper then followed the vehicle in question until the vehicle’s driver crashed at the Route 133 ramp off I-95 North, according to police.

State police said three people fled the crash site on foot before being taken into custody.

Tuesday’s chase and the subsequent search for suspects drew a large police response in the Rowley/Georgetown area.

While the response continued, SKY7-HD flying over the scene spotted the vehicle that went off the road.

The car could be seen wedged in the trees and law enforcement crews were spotted still on scene.

Police didn’t immediately share any additional information about this incident.

In Georgetown, though, close to the crash site, members of one local family whose home abuts a wooded area spoke to 7NEWS, saying they saw police make arrests.

“I was in my bed and my mom made a joke about people coming or people running through the woods and I was like ‘It’s fine, I’m just doing to stay in bed,’” said Camden Cooper.

“Then, she was in the laundry room on the other side of our house and saw them and screamed for my father and called the cops immediately and they got arrested right on our driveway,” Cooper continued.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

