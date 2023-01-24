BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 31-year-old Roxbury man in connection with a shooting on Brighton Avenue in Allston.

Police say Jamall Leslie was arrested Monday after presenting himself at Brighton District Court pursuant to an outstanding warrant on charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 128 Brighton Avenue on December 11 around 2:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

