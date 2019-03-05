Police arrest 4 following drug raid in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four men were arrested Tuesday in Wareham following a drug raid, police say.

Officers conducting a search warrant about 4:30 p.m. at the Woods at Wareham complex found 40 grams of fentanyl, multiple digital scales, sandwich bags, nearly $2,000 in cash, and other instruments consistent with an illegal narcotics operation, according to Wareham police.

Isaiah Lopes, 27, of Wareham, is charged with possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute, subsequent offense.

Jules Tavares, 26, of Wareham, is charged with trafficking in fentanyl.

Malcom Colson, 62, of Wareham, is charged with possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute, subsequent offense.

Timothy Harper Jr., 21, of Buzzards Bay, was placed into custody on a separate warrant during the raid.

All four are expected to appear in Wareham District Court Wednesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

