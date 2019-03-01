Police arrest 4 in apartment on drug distribution charges

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Police have arrested four people in a drug raid in Vermont, a move that some residents hope will put an end to a drug-house problem in the community.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the Vermont Drug Task Force conducted the raid early Thursday at a Brattleboro apartment.

Court records show the people arrested were linked to a major illegal drug distribution site at the apartment.

They are facing charges of distributing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Select Board Chairwoman Kate O’Connor says foot and vehicular traffic at the apartment has been nonstop for nearly a year.

She says getting rid of the tenant is a “big step” in getting rid of the problem.

The apartment landlord has declined to comment.

