Police arrest 4th man wanted in connection with Brockton armed robbery

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The fourth man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Brockton in January is under arrest, police say.

Brockton police say Diovanni Carter, 29, was taken into custody at his associate’s apartment in Mattapan.

On Jan. 26, Brockton police found the four suspects in a white Chevy Malibu minutes after the men robbed a T-Mobile store, police say.

The suspects led police on a high-speed chase and shot at officers before police captured three of them after a foot pursuit.

Carter faces numerous charges, including armed robbery, conspiracy, and felony possession of a firearm.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)