Police arrest 5, confiscate nearly 2 pounds of heroin in 94K bags after Western Mass. bust

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested five people on drug charges and confiscated nearly two kilograms of heroin in 94,000 bags after a drug bust in Springfield and Holyoke Monday, officials said.

State and federal officers searched several buildings in Springfield and Holyoke after getting warrants following a months-long investigation and found 1.9 kilograms of heroin in 94,000 bags as well as three guns and $120,000 in cash, state police said.

Miguel Martinez Pinto, 40, of Springfield; David Vazquez-Roman, 34, of Springfield; Natividad Pagan, 58, of Chicopee; and Carlos Leon, 52, of Springfield, were charged with trafficking in heroin and Santiago Ruiz, 41, of Springfield was charged with possessing heroin. All were arraigned Tuesday in Springfield and Holyoke District Court.

