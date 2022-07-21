WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington say a 52-year-old woman in Billerica has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured.

The arrest came after police spent Wednesday searching for a vehicle they believed hit a pedestrian early Wednesday morning in the area of Nichols and 5th Street, near the town lines with Billerica and Tewksbury.

The victim, who was walking with a neighbor and his dog around 7 a.m., was hit after a vehicle allegedly swerved across the road’s center lane and went up onto the sidewalk she was on, hitting her from behind, according to her husband.

The woman suffered two broken legs after witnesses said she ended up on top of the car for possibly 50-100 feet, before being thrown into a mailbox. A man who lived at the home where the victim landed told 7NEWS he saw the vehicle take off soon after the crash.

“It seems like he swerved from the other side of the road, came off, and then hit her, she was on the car until they swerved again to get back onto the road and that’s when she flew off into the mailbox,” said Ethan Wyatt, who witnessed the crash. “It’s a shock that any individual under any circumstance would drive away from that.”

The woman is set to undergo surgery Thursday after breaking both legs and suffering internal injuries, according to her husband, Michael Peters.

“I’m thinking she’s gonna have to have the surgery and then she’s gonna have to go to rehab,” said Peters. “She’s tough, she’s strong, she’s taking it better than I am.”

Wilmington Police Detective Ronald Alpers said an arrest was made after officials received a tip from someone who spotted the car sought by police, parked near the scene of the hit-and-run.

“We were able to identify the vehicle after we received a tip from a gentleman who is actively involved in the community, working for a tow company,” Alpers said. “He observed the vehicle parked in (a) driveway. It was in close proximity to the crash scene. We responded and we were able to identify the vehicle.”

Charges in the case are pending, as an investigation into Wednesday morning’s crash continues.

