Police arrest accused drug dealer suspected in overdose deaths across Norfolk County

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested a man who they say is known for supplying fentanyl and heroin to struggling addicts in Norwood and several other towns in Norfolk County.

An investigation into the sale of fentanyl in the area led police to Darwin Soto, of Dorchester. He was arrested Wednesday after detectives witnessed him carry out a drug transaction in the town, police said.

Soto was said to be with Rafael Mercedes, also of Dorchester, when detectives stopped the vehicle they were riding in on Route 1 in Dedham. The two were found to be in possession of more than 30 grams of fentanyl and $2,500 in cash, according to police.

Investigators said they believe many overdose deaths in the area are linked to Soto’s drug sales.

Soto and Mercedes were each charged with distributing and trafficking fentanyl.

Soto was already on probation out of Boston for distributing heroin and Mercedes has an open case out of West Roxbury District Court, where he is charged with three counts of selling heroin, according to police.

