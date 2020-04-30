Police arrest alleged package thief in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who police say was seen stuffing stolen packages in his coat and pants from a home in East Boston is facing charges after his arrest on Wednesday.

Officers patrolling the area were called to a larceny in progress around 10:20 a.m. on Princeton Street, where a suspect was seen stealing packages from the home and stuffing them into his clothes, police said.

He fled on foot towards Meridian Street and continued to flee when an officer approached him, according to police. He dropped several stolen items, including packages and a cellphone in the process.

Officers found the suspect, identified as Steven Ayala-Conde, 22, of Boston, hiding under a back porch, police said.

He is being charged with trespassing, buying, receiving or concealing stolen goods and larceny under $250, police said. He will be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

